Horry County police search for missing, endangered 85-year-old man
Wayne Feeler (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | January 15, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 6:24 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing man who is known to have memory issues.

Wayne Paul Feeler, 85, of Myrtle Beach was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 544 near Highway 814, driving a blue 2015 four-door Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina license plate number RWK-771.

Police said Feeler has a cognitive impairment and is considered endangered.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

