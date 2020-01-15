Horry County police involved in foot chase, search for wanted person in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for a wanted person in the Conway area.
Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said that officers were tracking the person Wednesday afternoon in the area of Pauley Swamp Road.
It led to a foot chase and Moskov said officers are still in the area looking for that person.
It’s not clear why the person is wanted by Horry County police.
