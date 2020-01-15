Former Horry County IT employee ordered to forfeit over $360K after pleading guilty to stealing equipment

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Horry County IT employee was ordered to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution after pleading guilty to stealing over $260,000 from the department.
According to court documents, Terry Shawn Petrill signed a plea agreement on Nov. 18, 2019, in which he agreed to forfeiture. On Jan. 6, he pleaded guilty to theft of federal program funds, a charge that carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.
On Jan. 9, a federal judge issued a forfeiture order that allows the government to seize approximately $365,265.
“Based upon Defendant’s conviction, the court has determined that the government has established the requisite nexus between the amount of proceeds and the offense for which Petrill has been convicted; therefore, the United States is entitled to a preliminary order of forfeiture,” the order stated.
An inventory and accounting audit led to the discovery of more than 40 missing ethernet switches. The theft prompted an FBI investigation. Federal agents eventually named Petrill as the suspect.
Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore previously confirmed Petrill was the county’s chief information security officer from June 26, 2006 to Nov. 8, 2018.
WMBF News has reached out to Petrill’s attorney for comment.
