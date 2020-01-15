Florence One school board to vote on closing Florence Career Center

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees is considering closing one of its schools after decades of service.
On the agenda for Thursday’s meeting is an item calling for the closure of the Florence Career Center at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year and a Florence Darlington Technical College partnership memorandum of understanding for Advantage Academy.
Florence One School Board Secretary Artie Buxton said it’s listed as an action item, which is the section of the meeting reserved for votes.
Buxton, who noted the school has been in operation for at least six decades, said he has not been involved in any discussion on the matter. WMBF News has also reached out to the district spokesperson, the board chairman and the vice chairman for more information.
City leaders recently said they planned to increase their partnerships with universities and technical colleges to provide the education and training employers are looking for.
According to its website, the Florence Career Center provides applied occupational/career education instruction for students in Florence One Schools. Students at South Florence, West Florence, Wilson and Timmonsville high schools attend the career center and can earn a certificate of completion in any of 11 areas.
The board of trustees meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the district board room at 319 S. Dargan St. in Florence.
