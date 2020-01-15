FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and a few more warm days, winter arrives soon

FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and a few more warm days, winter arrives soon
Scattered showers will continue through today with the best chances going through lunch and into the early afternoon. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | January 15, 2020 at 4:18 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 4:18 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have a couple more days to enjoy the warm weather before the cold winter air returns.

Temperatures are on the warm side to start the day with patchy dense fog in a few locations.
Temperatures are on the warm side to start the day with patchy dense fog in a few locations. (Source: WMBF)

Warm temperatures, patchy fog and a few scattered showers are the story for your commute as you head throughout the day. The fog is not as dense as it has been but we still expect some thick fog in isolated spots this morning.

Scattered showers will continue through today with the best chances going through lunch and into the early afternoon.
Scattered showers will continue through today with the best chances going through lunch and into the early afternoon. (Source: WMBF)

Scattered showers will continue through the lunch hour and into the afternoon. Look for highs to remain on the warm side with readings in the lower 70s both for Myrtle Beach and Florence.

The first cold front moves through on Thursday and brings our first cool down on Friday.
The first cold front moves through on Thursday and brings our first cool down on Friday. (Source: WMBF)

The warm weather will continue on Thursday but rain chances look to be very limited as our first of two cold fronts works through the area. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s before temperatures drop into the mid-upper 30s overnight.

We wake up on Friday with a cold morning but even the afternoon looks to be unseasonably cool with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Highs will drop into winter-like conditions as we head into the start of next week behind Sunday's cold front.
Highs will drop into winter-like conditions as we head into the start of next week behind Sunday's cold front. (Source: WMBF)

We will briefly warm up for the weekend with a quick-hitting cold front bringing around round of rain chances late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Highs will climb ahead of the cold front on Saturday into the upper 50s to lower 60s before the second cold front delivers the winter blow for the end of the weekend and into next week.

That second front will bring the big drop as temperatures will fall into the middle 40s on Monday and the lower 40s on Tuesday. A widespread freeze looks likely by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.