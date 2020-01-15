FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and a few more warm days, winter arrives soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have a couple more days to enjoy the warm weather before the cold winter air returns.
Warm temperatures, patchy fog and a few scattered showers are the story for your commute as you head throughout the day. The fog is not as dense as it has been but we still expect some thick fog in isolated spots this morning.
Scattered showers will continue through the lunch hour and into the afternoon. Look for highs to remain on the warm side with readings in the lower 70s both for Myrtle Beach and Florence.
The warm weather will continue on Thursday but rain chances look to be very limited as our first of two cold fronts works through the area. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s before temperatures drop into the mid-upper 30s overnight.
We wake up on Friday with a cold morning but even the afternoon looks to be unseasonably cool with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
We will briefly warm up for the weekend with a quick-hitting cold front bringing around round of rain chances late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Highs will climb ahead of the cold front on Saturday into the upper 50s to lower 60s before the second cold front delivers the winter blow for the end of the weekend and into next week.
That second front will bring the big drop as temperatures will fall into the middle 40s on Monday and the lower 40s on Tuesday. A widespread freeze looks likely by Tuesday morning.
