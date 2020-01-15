FIRST ALERT: One more warm day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spring-like weather will continue for one more day before much colder weather arrives.
Temperatures will remain mild tonight with patch areas of fog developing. Readings will once again only drop into the lower 60s by early Thursday morning.
Thursday will see lingering clouds and perhaps a sprinkle or two during the morning hours. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70.
A surge of colder weather will arrive Thursday evening and temperatures will fall fast Thursday night. By Friday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.
Friday will be the chilliest day so far this month with afternoon temperatures only reaching the upper 40s to near 50. Skies will be mostly sunny but a gusty wind will keep the chill around through the day.
A brief warm up will arrive over the weekend with temperatures reaching the lower 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a few light showers by Saturday evening and Saturday night. Sunday will start off with some clouds that quickly clear out and give way to sunny skies.
An even colder surge of air will arrive next week. By Monday, temperatures will only reach the middle 40s. Those will drop into the lower 40s for high temperatures on Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.