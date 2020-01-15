Sheriff’s Office comments on K-9 training video circulated on Facebook

Ladies and gentlemen, we are completely aware the video was posted this evening. We have posted a picture of the dog’s behavior which prompted the corrective action. The K9 handler was participating in training and giving the dog commands. As you can see in the photo the K9 bit the handler on the left arm. These are highly trained and aggressive K9s. They must at all times follow commands given to them by their handlers. This is the only way to assure the handler’s and the public’s safety. There is much liability in training and handling the dog and they must ultimately respond to every command as given.