Dillon County coroner names man found dead in vehicle

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man who was found dead in a vehicle in Dillon County has been identified.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the man as O’Darius LaKeith Page, 25, of Dillon.
According to a press release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 11 p.m. Sunday to Harllee’s Bridge Road in the Little Rock community.
Authorities said a person, later identified as Page, was found dead in a vehicle.
Page’s body has been sent to Grand Strand Medical Center for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, Grimsley said.
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
