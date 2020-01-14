Special operations unit nabs chase suspect in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A driver was taken into custody after leading Florence County’s special operations unit on a chase, officials said.
Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said the special operations unit, which handles robbery and shooting cases, were out patrolling in what they now consider a “high crime time” in the county.
Kirby said they spotted a car with a traffic violation around 5 p.m. Tuesday and attempted to stop it but the driver drove off. The chase started on Irby Street and ended on East Pine Street.
The driver is in custody and has several outstanding warrants against him, Kirby said. The driver’s name has not been released at this point.
Kirby also added that the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has reorganized when its special operations unit is patrolling in response to the high amount of robberies and shooting that have taken place throughout the county. He said they have identified “high crime times” and are saturating certain areas of the county in order to combat the crimes.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.