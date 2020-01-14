Report: Worker injured after arm gets caught in machine at Darlington business

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called after an employee at a Darlington business was injured late Monday night while on the job.
According to a report from the Darlington Police Department, the officer who was working security at Specialty Oil Extractors, located in the 300 block of Washington Street, was notified shortly after 10 p.m. Monday about an employee injury.
The officer saw the worker sitting in a chair holding his left arm, “with the sleave of his arm dripping what appeared to be blood,” the report stated.
According to police, the worker was attempting to adjust a conveyor belt when his arm was pulled into the machine.
The officer applied a tourniquet to try and stop the bleeding. EMS and members of the Darlington City Fire Department arrived, and the man was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Florence for treatment, the report stated.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.