Police: Man charged with raping teen who ran away from home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris man is accused of raping a teenage girl after she reportedly ran away from home.
Johnny Dewayne Scott, 39, was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center last week and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
In late October, officers responded to the Little River area after the 15-year-old victim was dropped off at a group home, according to a report from Horry County police.
The child told authorities she was sexually assaulted after running away from home, the report confirms. Police said the 15-year-old had “significant bruising” on and around her neck.
According to the report, a man picked up the child near a CVS Pharmacy on S.C. 9 and drove her to Tabor City, N.C. where the assault occurred.
The 15-year-old later provided additional details on the location of the assault, and police determined it happened in the Flagpatch area of Loris, the report confirms.
Scott remains behind bars on $75,000 bond.
