Police investigating after woman found in lying in road with gunshot wound near Green Sea

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating the circumstances that led to a woman being found with life-threatening injuries near the Green Sea area.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to the area of Bay View Road and Mt. Olive Church Road around 2:07 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a 20-year-old woman found lying in the road.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue arrived on scene and took the victim to an area hospital, the release stated.
Medical personnel determined the woman had suffered a gunshot wound, and had possibly been hit by a vehicle.
HCPD Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was called in to take over the case. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
