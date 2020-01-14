Police arrest 86-year-old man in S.C. bank robbery

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - An 86-year-old man wearing a mask and carrying a gun robbed a Greenville bank Monday morning, but was arrested before he left the area, police said.
Gilbert Paul Ware was charged with bank robbery, but more charges were expected, according to Greenville Police Department representative Brandon LaVorgna.
LaVorgna said the robbery was reported just after 9:30 a.m. at the Bank of America at 498 S. Pleasantburg Drive.
Ware showed the teller his gun and demanded money, LaVorgna said.
Witnesses were able to give officers a description of Ware and his vehicle, LaVorgna said.
Ware was arrested minutes later during a felony traffic stop on South Pleasantburg Drive and East Antrim Drive, LaVorgna said.
Officers found the gun used in the robbery and recovered the stolen money, LaVorgna said.
No injuries were reported.
Police cleared the scene at 10:45 a.m., but the bank remained closed.
