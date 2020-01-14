Plans for Conway area tap house clear zoning hurdle

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
A former Kangaroo gas station could see new life as a tap house if plans for the Conway area property come to fruition.
Located at 1501 S.C. 544, the one-acre parcel sits beside a Waffle House near the Singleton Ridge Road intersection. The gas station closed in 2016.
“This property would be a great spot for a tap house featuring local and regional breweries, craft beers and also a good food offering,” said Mark DeCenzo, an agent for the project who appeared before Horry County’s Board of Zoning Appeals Monday night. DeCenzo asked that the business be allowed to offer on-site alcohol consumption, and the board unanimously approved the special exception for the property.
Had the board denied the request, plans for the tap house would have ended there, according to DeCenzo’s application. However, by approving it, the planning process can continue.
No one spoke against the project and board members asked few questions about it.
But the special exception application, which was filed with the county, outlines the goals for the site. The tap house would offer a myriad of craft beers and a small menu featuring bar staples such as buffalo wings and nachos as well as sandwiches, salads and wood-fired pizza.
Although the property is about a mile from Coastal Carolina University, the tap house is not expected to be a nightspot for college students.
“I believe that the current state of the property would be improved as a result of this project,” DeCenzo wrote in a letter to the BZA. “Jobs would potentially be created and a welcoming atmosphere for community members to enjoy craft beer and carefully prepared foods would be a clear benefit of this approval. … The intent of this project is not to create a ‘Night-club’ type atmosphere catering to students, it is intended to be a gathering place to appreciate simple but good food and a variety of craft beers.”
The application states that similar concepts can be seen at the Independent Ale House in Rapid City, South Dakota; Oak & Ore in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Harry’s Alehouse in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
The tap house would be open from 11 a.m. until midnight Monday through Sunday and offer outdoor dining.
DeCenzo declined to comment on his proposal beyond the brief statement he made during the meeting.
