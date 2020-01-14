One of the men involved in Sunhouse robberies, murders wants sentence reduced

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the men who pleaded guilty in connection to the 2015 Sunhouse convenience store robberies and murders wants to get out of prison sooner.
McKinley Daniels pleaded guilty in January 2019 to murder and armed robbery and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
He filed a post-conviction relief application on Monday, claiming that he should not have been sentenced for that long.
“The murder sentencing statute only allows the trial judge to sentence the applicant to thirty (30) years,” Daniels stated in the application.
He also claimed that his counsel was ineffective for allowing the judge to sentence him to 45 years.
He is asking for a sentence of 30 years for murder and armed robbery.
Daniels was one of three men involved in a trio of armed robberies in January 2015, two of which were deadly.
On Jan. 2, 2015, 40-year-old Bala Gopal Paruchuri, a clerk at the Sunhouse store in Longs was shot and killed by suspects robbing the store, according to police. Surveillance video from the scene showed two masked men in hoodies.
On Jan. 25, 2015, 30-year-old Trisha Stull, another Sunhouse clerk, was shot and killed during another armed robbery, police say. Again, two masked men in hoodies are seen on the store’s surveillance camera.
The three men were also charged in connection with the armed robbery of the Scotchman store on Jan. 25, 2015 on Lake Arrowhead Road.
James Daniels was found guilty in August 2018 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Jerome Jenkins was found guilty in May 2019 and he was sentenced to death.
