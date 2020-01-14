One injured in Longs crash involving tractor-trailer, pickup truck

Two vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Longs. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | January 14, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST - Updated January 14 at 10:50 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on S.C. 9 in the Longs area, according to first responders.

A Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue states the area around 2352 E. Hwy. 9 in Longs is down to one lane of traffic in each direction as crews work to clear the crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to HCFR.

Crews were called to the crash at 8:19 a.m.

