One injured in Longs crash involving tractor-trailer, pickup truck

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on S.C. 9 in the Longs area, according to first responders.
A Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue states the area around 2352 E. Hwy. 9 in Longs is down to one lane of traffic in each direction as crews work to clear the crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to HCFR.
Crews were called to the crash at 8:19 a.m.
