Horry-Georgetown Technical College warns about scammers using school’s name

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry-Georgetown Technical College wants the community to be careful when they give out their money.
The school said they have been made aware that there are people in the area claiming to represent the college for the purpose of fundraising.
HGTC said in a social media post that those people are not associated with the college and are falsely soliciting funds.
The school said you should request proper identification and credentials from those who are asking you to support the college.
