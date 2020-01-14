Four students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a school bus crash in the Conway area Tuesday morning, according to officials.
Crews were dispatched to the crash at 3990 W. Highway 501 around 7:55 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said. He added there were 42 children on the bus.
A spokesperson for Horry County Schools says the bus was carrying students to Conway High School, and the district is in the process of transporting the rest of the students to the school.
