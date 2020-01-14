FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues with scattered showers and heavy downpours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warm and humid weather pattern continues as we begin your Tuesday. A Dense Fog Advisory is out once again for the areas along the Grand Strand this morning. While the fog threat will not be as widespread across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand, it will still cause a few slow downs in those spots it does impact this morning. Keep that in mind as you head out the door.
Spring-like temperatures and humidity will keep the temperatures well above average and a few round of showers and storms continue for today’s forecast. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with areas of sea fog along the beaches. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s along the Grand Strand and the low-middle 70s in the Pee Dee.
Hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will remain possible from time to time throughout the day today. Grab the rain jacket or umbrella as you head out the door this morning.
Look for another repeat day on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 70s. A few more showers will be possible throughout the afternoon hours and into the evening. It will not take much for showers to develop with the high moisture and humidity in our area for this time of year.
The first of several cold fronts will move through the region late Thursday. While highs on Thursday will remain warm, temperatures will quickly drop on Thursday night and into Friday morning. We will begin Friday with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs on Friday will only reach the lower 50s.
A brief warm up will return for the start of the weekend with a few more showers and storms ahead of another cold front. That cold front will bring breezy winds and mostly cloudy skies for Saturday. After that? Look for a taste of January-like temperatures to work into the Carolinas, especially for next week.
