FIRST ALERT: Showers continue, winter returns soon!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm weather fans have a couple more days to enjoy it... the winter cold returns soon.
Warm temperatures return Wednesday as we make another run into the 70s by the afternoon. Still some mugginess around and that will lead to a few showers but not a washout. More of the same Thursday with more warmth and showers as the next cold front makes it’s way through.
This cold front will usher in the first big drop arriving Friday! Temperatures tumble into the upper 30s Friday morning, topping out around 49° by the afternoon. We’ll briefly warm back up this weekend as another cold front arrives. We’ll hit the lower 60s Saturday and Sunday but expect some showers around, especially early Sunday morning.
The second big drop arrives next week as afternoon highs fall into the middle 40s Monday and Tuesday. A widespread freeze looks likely by Tuesday morning.
