Death investigation underway after body found on Marlboro County road

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on a road Tuesday morning in Marlboro County, according to the coroner.
Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said the body of a 50-year-old man was found at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Laney Road, off Academy Road, in the Bennettsville area.
The body has been sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy, according to Brown.
He added the autopsy is set for Thursday.
