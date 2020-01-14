Coroner identifies man, woman found dead following Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man and a woman found dead in a home Monday morning in Marion County following a reported shooting have been identified.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the victims are Andrew Legett and Maisha Burch.
The exact ages weren’t immediately available, but Richardson said both were in their early 40s.
According to Richardson, a family member discovered the bodies around 10 a.m. Monday in a home off Taft Watson Road in the Centenary community.
An exact cause of death has not been determined at this time. Richardson said an autopsy is set for Thursday.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said his agency is investigating, along with members of the State Law Enforcement Division.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.