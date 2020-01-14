Brooks & Dunn bringing ‘REBOOT 2020’ tour to the Carolinas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – They’re not done yet!
Famed country duo Brooks & Dunn are returning to the road with their REBOOT 2020 Tour, which kicks off May 15 in St. Louis.
This is the group’s first nationwide tour in 10 years. It will run through the summer.
According to the group’s website, the tour will make a pair of stops in the Carolinas.
The “My Maria” singers will perform at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, N.C. on May 22.
Then, on Sept. 11, they’ll play PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte.
Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket. Check back with the group’s website for additional information.
