Allegiant Airlines adds new flights to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Allegiant Airlines has announced three new non-stop flights to the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
According to a press release from MYR, the new flights will be from the following destinations:
- Providence, R.I. through T.F. Green Airport (PVD)
- Knoxville, Tenn. through McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)
- Elmira, N.Y. via Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM)
“We’re excited to grow our service in Myrtle Beach,” said Allegiant’s Vice President of Planning and Revenue Drew Wells. “These new routes start just in time for summer travel and will allow more travelers to experience all that the Grand Strand has to offer.”
The flights will operate twice a week starting in June.
