Two found dead following shooting in Marion County, authorities say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were found dead in a home in Marion County Monday morning from apparent gunshot wounds, according to officials.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richards said a family member discovered the bodies of a man and a woman around 10 a.m. Monday in a home off Taft Watson Road in the Centenary community.
He added the bodies have been set for an autopsy.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said his agency is investigating and they are waiting on crime scene investigators from the State Law Enforcement Division to respond.
