Student Spotlight: Conway junior working to attend Ivy League

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - This week the spotlight is on Conway High School junior Christopher Dewitt, who has a 4.6 grade point average and has high hopes of one day attending Harvard or Stanford.
Dewitt said he plays four different sports, including football, track, basketball and soccer, and this year he’s focusing on track and football. He plays wide receiver and kicker for the Conway Tigers football team.
“When I step out on the field, I mean I take the games just as serious as I take practice every day. I work hard to get better. I’m not nervous, it’s just down to knowing that I got to get the job done," said Dewitt.
Dewitt isn’t just a student athlete; he is an artist too. He described his passion for art as he was showing off a Tigers mural from ceiling to floor. It’s displayed in the hallways of CHS and he painted it freshman year.
“A lot of people don’t know that I have an artistic side since I am an athlete and it’s just something I am proud of being able to do and show off," Dewitt said.
He added he’s also taking on a new skill.
“I’ve recently been working on face portraits of people as well as myself and I’ve recently done a portrait of our SRO officer," he added.
Dewitt said he plans to study architecture or engineering in college and hopes to play football. He credits CHS leaders with helping him reach his goals.
“I love Conway high school they are very supportive. My favorite thing about being a student here is all my friends and teachers who are supportive, it’s just a nice community to be in, because everyone wants to see you succeed.”
