Saturday’s storm leaves Rowan County family without a home

ROCKWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - A family is in need of a place to stay after a tree landed on their home. This happened on Wilcoy Road in Rowan County and the home has extensive damage.
No one was hurt after the tree fell. The family believes it’s because they had a guardian angel watching over them.
“I heard the tree, crack, crack, crack, and I’m like that’s not good,” said Rick Berger, who lives there with his wife and kids.
He says the uprooted tree smashed into his 16-year-old daughter’s room.
“The bed was sitting there and the tree came right across there,” he continued.
The impact could’ve taken her life, but right before the monster winds hit - the 16-year-old says she left and went to her uncle’s house for the night.
“I told them I had a weird feeling about everything, so I left. I felt weird about everything, I wasn’t really talking to nobody," said Madison Newton.
Newton wasn’t the only one in the house with an uneasy feeling. Berger felt the same way. He says he ran to the master bedroom to get his wife and their 4-month-old and they sprinted out.
“It wasn’t even 30 seconds, maybe even a minute. We turn around and see the whole house separate. It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever seen,” Berger continued.
Inside the home, walls and floors are now split. To get from one room to another, you have to hop over the broken foundation.
“It’s like you’re training for the Ninja Warrior or something on TV," said Berger.
The family says they don’t have homeowner’s insurance so they don’t know what their next step is going to be.
“It’s kind of a bad thing. You have something you come home to every day and in a blink of an eye it’s gone,” Berger said.
Above all else, Berger believes things could’ve been a lot worse.
“I’m just glad nobody’s hurt,” Berger said.
The family wasn’t sure where they would be staying as of Sunday night because they have two dogs and there are not many places that will take pets. Red Cross, relatives and friends say they are helping out as much as they can.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.