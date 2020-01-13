‘Safety first’ a top priority for Horry County Schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - For parents, one of their biggest concerns is the safety of their children.
That’s also the top priority for Horry County School Board Chairman Ken Richardson, who said students’ safety is always being discussed between himself and staff.
However, according to Richardson, it’s a topic they don’t typically talk about publicly. He said they do have priorities and concerns, but don’t share their policies and procedures in an effort to keep information close.
Although Richardson didn’t share district plans or discussions, he said they have a zero toleration policy.
Richardson said every year they send teachers and staff for different training to learn additional ways to spot bullying and school threats.
“Safety first. In order for children to learn, they’ve got to be able to feel like they are in a safe environment," Richardson said. "You can’t drop your kids off at school and be worried about them. There’s not a parent out there that doesn’t think about getting that terrible phone call and I think about it every day.”
Horry County Schools are working under the policy of if you see something, say something.
Last year Horry County Schools released a Public Service Announcement, discussing the severity of threats being made at schools.
Richardson said his priority is to make sure both parents and students know they are safe when they walk in the doors of any Horry County school and they’ll continue pushing messages just like this.
“When you drop your children off at school, I want them to feel like they are in a safe environment and they are in a learning environment," Richardson said. "You can’t do that when you have a disruption in the school, and I’m not going to tolerate it and neither is the school district, and that’s why we’re pushing the PSAs we are now.”
