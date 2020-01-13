MYR has record-breaking year in 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In 2019, more people flew through Myrtle Beach International Airport than any previous year.
The airport set a record of more than 2.6 million total passengers, according to airport statistics. That’s over 101,000 more passengers more than in 2018.
The number of arriving passengers, or deplanements, increased 4.1 percent in 2019, to 1.3 million people.
“2019 was an incredible year as the airlines serving the Grand Strand added nonstop seat capacity from 21 markets,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports.
This past year Allegiant Air announced multiple nonstop service routes to places like Albany, New York and Huntington, West Virginia.
“In total, our airline partners carried over one hundred thousand more passengers this year, exceeding passengers counts for all previous years… We thank our airline partners for their continued commitment to MYR and confidence in our destination, Myrtle Beach, SC,” Van Moppes said.
However, recently WestJet, which has operated at MYR since 2013, announced it had terminated service at the airport for 2020.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.