Grand Strand Clemson superfan shows off memorabilia ahead of National Championship showdown

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Clemson fans around the Grand Strand are ready for another national championship game and the possibility of winning a 30th straight game.
“Win, lose or draw, I’m a be a Clemson fan no matter what," started Danner Thompson.
Thompson is admittedly superstitious when it comes to the Tigers, wearing the same purple and orange shirt, shoes and pants for all football games.
“I’m probably going to jump up and hoot and holler," Thompson said about the possibility of his Tigers making history. "And when they replay it again around 1 or 2 a.m., I’ll be watching again then too to make sure we won.”
Thompson won’t put a dollar amount on his collection but said it would take a pretty penny to take the memorabilia off his hands.
“There aren’t a lot of people that want to do what I do to get autographs,” he said.
The collection includes ticket stubs from Clemson’s last 3 national championships, game-worn jerseys, hundreds of autographs and even a customized Clemson detailed Ford Camero.
#3 Clemson and #1 LSU face off for College Football’s National Championship tonight at 8 p.m. in New Orleans.
