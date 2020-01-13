Furniture stores seek to capitalize on Grand Strand’s population growth

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The national furniture chain Haverty’s recently announced they will move into the vacant building that once housed Toys 'R' Us at Seaboard Commons.
With the record number of people moving into Horry County, more furniture will be needed to fill those new homes.
In 2019, for the third year in a row, the Myrtle Beach, metropolitan area was ranked by the U.S. Census Bureau as the second fastest-growing region in the country, only behind The Villages, Fla.
A planning document put out by the city shows that over the past 15 years, the population in Horry County has grown significantly. County officials said the county saw an increase of 100,000 new people move into the area.
Officials with Horry County also said that by 2040, they expect to see an additional 275,000 people move in.
This rapid population growth adds opportunities for area businesses to grow.
Chuck Shotts owns the local furniture store, Furniture 501. He said that even though the Myrtle Beach area is a great market, he can’t compete with all the national chains moving in.
“Big box stores have the opportunity to buy in bulk. Therefore you get 20 percent off of the price. I can’t do that. I’m a small independent and I can only buy one or two, therefore I don’t get this discount from these corporations that we all buy from," Shotts says.
Shotts said his store will close soon as his business partner retires. However, he said he hopes to open up a new store in a better location.
