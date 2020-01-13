Thief stole bronze fox sculpture from Hartsville park, police say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Hartsville police are on the hunt for a stolen fox.
According to a Facebook post by the department, someone removed a bronze sculpted fox from Burry Park.
The sculpture was part of an installation of bronze sculptures in the shape of red foxes spread among the city’s historic sites and businesses in 2013.
The project serves as a pedestrian-friendly scavenger hunt through which participants can explore and learn about Hartsville.
This particular statue is about the size of a small dog, according to the department’s Facebook post, and worth several thousand dollars.
Hartsville police said the person responsible could face up to ten years in prison, depending on the exact value of the statue.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.