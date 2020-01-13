FIRST ALERT: Unsettled pattern continues with daily rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are waking up to dense fog in many locations this morning. As you head out the door, give yourself a few extra minutes. A dense fog advisory is out for the entire area until 9 AM this morning.
The stationary front to our northwest will keep today's forecast unsettled once again. In fact, this is the trend for the next couple of days. Look for more scattered showers today, similar to what we saw on Sunday. It's not a washout but showers are possible through most of the day at 40% for both Myrtle Beach and Florence.
Highs today will remain warm thanks to the southwesterly winds. Look for the low-mid 70s today with mostly cloudy skies.
The next couple of days will feature the rain chances and warm temperatures. Until we get a good push from a cold front, you can expect this daily rain chance with warm temperature pattern to continue. Highs will remain in the low-mid 70s through Thursday with daily rain chances throughout the work week.
Tuesday will feature the best chances north of the Grand Strand but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. On Thursday, outside of a stray shower or two, we should begin to dry out as the cold front finally swings through the area. This will not only bring clearing skies late on Thursday but it will also bring the cooler weather, briefly.
Another quick-hitting system looks to bring warmer air and rain chances on Saturday before another cool down by the end of the weekend. Here comes the up and down pattern toward the end of the week.
