FIRST ALERT: More spring-like warmth and downpours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An unsually warm and humid weather pattern will remain in place through the middle of the week.
Spring-like temperatures and humidity will keep temperatures well above average and a few rounds of showers and storms in the forecast for the next several days. Much colder weather will finally return by next week.
Tonight will be warm and rather humid. A few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will remain possible. Areas of sea fog are likely near the beaches. Temperatures will only drop into the lower and middle 60s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will feature a repeat performance. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with areas of sea fog along the beaches. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s along the Grand Strand and lower to middle 70s across the Pee Dee. Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will remain possible from time to time.
Wednesday will also see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 70s. A few more showers will be possible, but rain chances will be slightly lower.
The weather pattern will gradually transition to a more winter-like look by the weekend into next week. The first of several cold fronts will move through the region late Thursday. Temperatures behind the front will drop considerably with afternoon readings on Friday only near 50.
A brief warm up will arrive for the weekend along with another round of rain, before more sustained colder temperatures settle in for much of next week.
