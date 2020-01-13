Darlington County School District employee arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An employee with the Darlington County School District was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, district officials said.
A press release from the Darlington County School District confirms the woman’s arrest. There was no additional information immediately available.
The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the release stated.
“The safety of our students is our highest priority. The district is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation,” the release stated.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.