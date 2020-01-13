Crews called to reported structure fire in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have been called to a reported structure fire in Murrells Inlet early Monday morning, according to officials.
Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said they were called as mutual aid before 5 a.m. for a reported structure fire in the 100 block of Highwood Circle in Murrells Inlet.
No other information was immediately available.
WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide further details as they come in.
