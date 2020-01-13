Crews called to reported structure fire in Murrells Inlet

By Brad Dickerson | January 13, 2020 at 5:47 AM EST - Updated January 13 at 6:10 AM

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have been called to a reported structure fire in Murrells Inlet early Monday morning, according to officials.

Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said they were called as mutual aid before 5 a.m. for a reported structure fire in the 100 block of Highwood Circle in Murrells Inlet.

Highwood Circle in Murrells Inlet
Highwood Circle in Murrells Inlet (Source: Google Maps)

No other information was immediately available.

WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide further details as they come in.

