Conway police seek person of interest in car break-in case at 810 Billiards and Bowling
By WMBF News Staff | January 13, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 4:46 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are hoping the community can help them identify a person of interest in a car break-in case.

Officers said the car break-in happened Wednesday at 810 Billiards and Bowling on Highway 501 East.

During the investigation, police obtained surveillance pictures of a person of interest. They hope the person can provide information in the case.

Anyone who can identify the person of interest or may have information to on the car break-in is asked to call Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

