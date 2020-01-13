Conway police seek person of interest in car break-in case at 810 Billiards and Bowling

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are hoping the community can help them identify a person of interest in a car break-in case.
Officers said the car break-in happened Wednesday at 810 Billiards and Bowling on Highway 501 East.
During the investigation, police obtained surveillance pictures of a person of interest. They hope the person can provide information in the case.
Anyone who can identify the person of interest or may have information to on the car break-in is asked to call Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
