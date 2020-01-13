Authorities investigating after body found in car in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a car late Sunday night in Dillon County.
According to a press release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 11 p.m. Sunday to Harllee’s Bridge Road in the Little Rock community.
Authorities said a person was found dead in a vehicle and the death is currently under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division assisted the DCSO at the scene, the release stated. An autopsy has been ordered.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.