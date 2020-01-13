2 arrested after several shots fired near Broadway at the Beach, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were taken into custody Sunday morning after people said they heard several gunshots near Broadway at the Beach.
Myrtle Beach police were responded to the shots fired call just before 2 a.m. in the area of Paula Deen’s restaurant. Officers spoke with security at Broadway at the Beach who reported hearing gunshots coming from the area of 29th Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass.
The 911 caller who first reported the shots fired was able to give a vehicle description to officers and also said the car was last seen on 29th Avenue North.
The police report states that officers pulled over a vehicle matching the description and took five people into investigative detention.
It was determined during the investigation that two of the people in the vehicle fired shots into the air, according to the police report. Police said they also found two guns inside the vehicle.
Police said it all stemmed from a disagreement with another group that was at the scene near Broadway at the Beach. One of the suspects admitted to firing shots into the air, stating he did it to protect himself and called them “warning shots.”
Police arrested 26-year-old Christian Canteen and 23-year-old Daivon McCrea. Both are charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.
Officers checked local hospitals for any gunshot victims, but there were no reported injuries as a result of the shots fired.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.