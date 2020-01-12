Uber adds new safety features in the wake of UofSC student’s 2019 murder

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) -In the nearly ten months since the University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson was murdered after mistakenly getting into a car she believed to be her Uber, her family, Uber, and South Carolina lawmakers have introduced new laws, campaigns, and safety upgrades to promote rideshare safety.
A new feature that is available now inside Uber’s app that allows riders to receive a unique code each time they request a ride. The driver would get the same code and it would have to be verified before the ride begins.
The feature is not automatic but riders can look for the feature inside the setting’s portion of their app.
Some users say anything Uber can do to increase safety and awareness around safety is a step in the right direction.
“At least it’s a great first step, compared to as opposed to say, ‘ah my name is Rick are you my driver?’ and the person says ‘yes I am,'" says Rick Kiernan who lives in Murrells Inlet.
However, some say they aren’t sure this is enough to deter those with bad intentions from posing as drivers.
“It may on some but there’s always bad people in the world and there’s gonna be some people who are gonna try to take advantage of other people," says Tom Eubank who lives in Conway.
Uber also mentions on their website other safety features such as their in ride emergency services and how they background check their drivers.
