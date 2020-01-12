SCHP: Passenger killed after driver hits tree in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A driver is still recovering Sunday after a wreck in Florence County killed one.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the 2016 Dodge Challenger was heading eastbound on Green Acres Road in Florence County around 10:20 p.m. Officials believe the driver of the car ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Green Acres and Bannockburn Road, running off the road and hitting a tree.
SCHP says the passenger was killed in the wreck while the driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Neither were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, SCHP says.
The crash is still under investigation by the agency.
WMBF News will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
