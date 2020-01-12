FIRST ALERT: Warm temperatures and scattered showers continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After an active evening, especially in the Pee Dee our severe weather threat has came to an end with the line of storms overnight.
As you’re waking up this morning, it’s a warm start with many of us in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Instead of the cold front passing through our area, the cold front is stalled to our northwest, providing for warm and humid conditions for the next several days.
With a steady flow of moisture into our region, scattered showers will be around in the forecast for today and into the start of the work week. Is it a washout? Absolutely not. Look for showers to be scattered today with highs in the lower 70s.
Dense fog will still be likely across the beaches today and tomorrow. Onshore winds could also spell that fog over into some areas along the Grand Strand later tonight and into Monday morning. This is something we will need to keep an eye on.
Our summertime pattern of warm and humid air will continue into the start of the work week. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible through the middle of the week.
The temperatures are what you would expect during this warm and humid weather pattern. The good news? A cold front is expected to move across the region on Thursday with dry and cooler conditions developing. This all before another warm up and system on Saturday.
