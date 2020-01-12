Darlington Police investigating alleged armed robbery at area Waffle House

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Police in the Pee Dee are on the lookout for a pair of suspects after a late night robbery at an area eatery.
Darlington Police say a pair of armed men wearing masks entered the Waffle House on Highway 52 in Darlington City, demanding money from the employees. Officials say no one was hurt inside of the business. It is unknown how much money the suspects allegedly took.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026. WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
