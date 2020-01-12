Clemson players meet teen battling leukemia at National Championship game

NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (WCSC) - On Saturday morning, the Clemson football team and head coaches participated in “Media Day” in New Orleans leading up to the big game on Monday. The event allows reporters from all over the country to ask the team questions.
The event is also fun for fans who are able to sit in the stands and see their favorite players and coaches. They get a headset to wear so they can listen in.
When Clemson took the floor, you couldn’t help put notice some of the players talking to a teenager in the front row. A line formed as they waited to sign 16-year-old, Jaeden Jackson’s, football. Jackson was able to bring his entire family to the big game as part of his Make-A-Wish trip. Jackson has leukemia and has been getting treatment for about a year and a half.
Children around the country can get a wish through Make-A-Wish if they have a critical illness and are between the ages of two and a half and 18 at the time of referral.
“Our whole family just loves [college football]," Jackson said. “We watch it more than professional because we just like good football.”
As the hour-long media session wrapped up, Jackson and his family were hoping one of the players up on the podium would come over. Word got around and Clemson quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, came over to sign some autographs.
“Ya’ll going to the game?” Lawrence asked while he shook their hands and introduced himself. Jackson said it was “amazing” to talk to him and shake his hand.
Even though Jackson’s family is from Wyoming, they are cheering on the Clemson Tigers because of his doctor.
“Dr. Thompson is his oncologist and he went to school at Clemson so that’s what we’re excited for," Jackson’s mom, Brittany Baker, said. “It’s just nice to get away from reality for a little while, all the appointments and treatments and just to see Jaeden thrive and have a good time doing something we all love as a family."
Jackson didn’t have a score prediction but believes both teams will play very well.
