Report: Myrtle Beach man held gun against woman’s head, threatened to kill her

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A text message from an ex-boyfriend led to a violent night inside a Myrtle Beach motel room, according to a police report.
Officers were called to an apartment Thursday morning on North Ocean Boulevard where they met up with the victim in the case.
The victim said the suspect, identified as Corey Bellamy, picked her up at work and the two headed to the Wayfarer Motel. She said the two had be intimate before, but they were not in a relationship.
The victim said Bellamy became irate when he found a text message from her ex-boyfriend on her phone and broke her phone by throwing it on the motel bathroom floor.
“According to the victim, the offender continued to yell at her, then he struck her with an open hand on the right side of her face. The offender then grabbed the victim by the hair and pushed her up against the wall,” according to the police report.
The victim told officers that’s when Bellamy took out a gun from a bag and placed it at her head and threatened to kill her if she messed with his heart.
She said he finally put the gun away and drove her to her apartment
The victim said Bellamy continued to threaten her life while in the car.
She was able to get into her apartment and that’s when she called police.
Myrtle Beach police arrested Bellamy hours later. He is charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree assault and battery. He is currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
