Police: Man dragged Florence officer before leading police on chase

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man is behind bars after he was accused of dragging a police officer and then leading authorities on a chase.
Florence police officers were called around 6:26 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of North Beltline Drive to investigate a suspicious person in a car.
Police said they made contact with Charles Bailey, but then at one point, Bailey put his car in reverse, briefly dragged an officer, collided with another car in the parking lot and took off.
Authorities said Bailey left the scene and a pursuit started. Officers said the chase ended near Francis Marion Road and Pepper Tree Road, and Bailey was taken into custody.
He is charged with assault on a police officer, leaving the scene, driving under the influence and failure to stop for blue lights.
He is currently at the Florence County Detention Center.
The Florence police officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.
