Motorcyclist killed after running off road in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Officials are still trying to figure out what led up to a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday in Georgetown County.
Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson says a motorcyclist is dead after running off the road while riding along Old Pee Dee Rd sometime before 11 a.m. Johnson says he does not believe speeding played a factor in the wreck.
The identify of the victim will be released following the notification of the family.
Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
