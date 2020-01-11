More people moving to NC than ever before, report says

According to the most current U-Haul report, arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks in the Raleigh-Durham market were up more than 3% while departures dropped more than 2% compared to the market’s 2018 numbers. Durham locations alone saw a 7% spike in arrivals. Arrivals accounted for nearly 51.4% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in the Raleigh-Durham area.