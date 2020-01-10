Wilmington restaurant to be featured on ‘Best Thing I Ever Ate’ on Monday

According to her bio on Food Nework’s website, Slater grew up in Raleigh and moved to Wilmington in 2012. She won the grand prize on Rachael Ray’s Great American Cookbook Competition in 2014 and published her cookbook, "Orange, Lavender & Figs: Deliciously Different Recipes from a Passionate Eater. She has appeared regularly on The Rachael Ray Show and has been featured several times in Every Day with Rachael Ray Magazine.