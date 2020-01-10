Wilmington restaurant to be featured on ‘Best Thing I Ever Ate’ on Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A one of a kind burger made in the Port City will be featured on the Cooking Channel on Monday.
Winnie’s Tavern posted on their Facebook page back in June crews were there shooting a segment about their “Trailer Park Burger.” On Friday, the restaurant revealed they would be on Best Thing I Ever Ate on the Cooking Channel on Monday, January 13, at 9 p.m.
Food Network and Cooking Channel Chef and local, Fanny Slater, is the personality expected to spill how Winnie’s Trailer Park Burger rocked her world.
According to her bio on Food Nework’s website, Slater grew up in Raleigh and moved to Wilmington in 2012. She won the grand prize on Rachael Ray’s Great American Cookbook Competition in 2014 and published her cookbook, "Orange, Lavender & Figs: Deliciously Different Recipes from a Passionate Eater. She has appeared regularly on The Rachael Ray Show and has been featured several times in Every Day with Rachael Ray Magazine.
The sandwich is a half pound burger with fried green tomatoes, jalapeno pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, onion, pickles and chipotle mayo.
Winnie’s isn’t the only local restaurant that’s enjoyed the national spotlight recently. Several Wilmington restaurants were featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives last year after Guy Fieri stopped in town last January.
