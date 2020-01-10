Warrant: Marion in-home nursing aid struck ‘vulnerable adult’ with belt

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion County in-home nursing aid was arrested this week for allegedly abusing a patient, according to a report.
Online records from the Marion County Detention Center state 43-year-old Odette Akers was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. She was released on Jan. 8.
According to a warrant and report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Akers is accused of striking a patient with autism with a belt.
Authorities said the alleged abuse happened on Oct. 13, 2019.
